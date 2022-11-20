Downed tree poles, wires cause large power outage in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to W. Orange Road in Orange Sunday morning for a reported power outage.

According to the Orange Fire Department, the outage came as a result of downed tree poles and wires on W. Orange Road near the solar farm.

Officials do not have a restoration time at this moment and are reminding people to not call 911 to report a power outage.

