Downed tree poles, wires cause large power outage in Orange
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to W. Orange Road in Orange Sunday morning for a reported power outage.
According to the Orange Fire Department, the outage came as a result of downed tree poles and wires on W. Orange Road near the solar farm.
Officials do not have a restoration time at this moment and are reminding people to not call 911 to report a power outage.
