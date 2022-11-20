Springfield crews respond after car crashes into building on Eastern Ave.

Eastern Ave. accident 112022
Eastern Ave. accident 112022(Springfield Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Eastern Ave. Sunday morning for reported of a two-car accident.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the crash took place around 4:45 a.m.

Officials said that one car also struck a building, causing minor structural damage.

One occupant had to be extricated from the vehicle, while two were sent to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

There has been no word on what caused the accident.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

