Virtue Salon celebrates grand re-opening

Virtue Salon celebrates grand re-opening
By Addie Patterson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Springfield, a grand re-opening was held for the Virtue Salon.

A ribbon cutting was held at the salon’s new location on Sumner Avenue. Organizers said the event was meant to showcase the determination and strength of their business, getting through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It means so much for us to finally open this salon --we have been enduring the process for about a year and a half and we have definitely earned so much trust and faith through this process,” said Eutrina Holley-Hodges, owner of the salon.

Holley-Hodges has been in the business for over 25 years and said she is thankful to all her loyal customers.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

"You're Not Alone" basketball tournament brings awareness to mental health
“You’re Not Alone” basketball tournament brings awareness to mental health
Annual Holiday Bazaar held at Canaan Baptist Church Saturday
Annual Holiday Bazaar held at Canaan Baptist Church Saturday
Thunderbirds host annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night
Thunderbirds host annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night
Autumn Mist Farm celebrates three months of business
Autumn Mist Farm celebrates three months of business