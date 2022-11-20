Virtue Salon celebrates grand re-opening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Springfield, a grand re-opening was held for the Virtue Salon.

A ribbon cutting was held at the salon’s new location on Sumner Avenue. Organizers said the event was meant to showcase the determination and strength of their business, getting through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It means so much for us to finally open this salon --we have been enduring the process for about a year and a half and we have definitely earned so much trust and faith through this process,” said Eutrina Holley-Hodges, owner of the salon.

Holley-Hodges has been in the business for over 25 years and said she is thankful to all her loyal customers.

