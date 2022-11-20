West Springfield Fire Department holds annual chicken wing eating contest for charity

West Springfield Fire Department holds annual chicken wing eating contest for charity
By Addie Patterson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The West Springfield Fire Department held their annual chicken wing eating contest Sunday evening.

The event took place at Two Weeks Notice Brewery on Bosworth Street. Local leaders, including West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt competed at the event.

Proceeds from the contest go directly to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

“The main goal is to have some fun, to raise some money for a good cause,” said Lt. Tony Spear of the West Springfield Fire Department.

The event also featured a cash bar, raffles and music.

