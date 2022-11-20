“You’re Not Alone” basketball tournament brings awareness to mental health

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The You’re Not Alone Preseason Basketball Tournament wrapped Saturday morning at the South End Community Center in Springfield.

The two-day basketball tournament offered a chance for local athletes to hit the court before the upcoming season and bring attention to the ongoing mental health crisis.

12 teams competed to raise money for mental health and suicide programs.

The event was organized by captains of the Belchertown High School varsity basketball team, who told Western Mass News this cause hits close to home.

((sot))

“We had a friend that took his life about a year ago, so we wanted to do something that was close to us which is basketball and bring people from all these communities together that might have gone through a similar experience and spread awareness doing something that we enjoy,” said Tyler McDonald, varsity captain.

Organizers add it’s important for everyone to know we are all in this together.

“You can talk to people that you wouldn’t think may understand but they will, because everyone is affected in the same way,” said Ty Bogdanovich, varsity captain.

The tournament took place in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. If you would like to make a donation, information can be found here.

