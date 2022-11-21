Adams woman wins $1 million on scratch ticket

Karen Andrews
Karen Andrews(Mass. Lottery)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Berkshire County woman has one million reasons to celebrate.

Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that Karen Andrews of Adams won a $1 million prize on their “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket.

Andrews took the prize as a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes. Lottery officials noted that she plans on using some of the winnings for a vacation.

The store from which the winning ticket was sold, Mobil on Howland Avenue in Adams, will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

