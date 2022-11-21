‘Amazing’: Mom hears late daughter’s transplanted heart

Amber Morgan, from South Bend, Ind., listens to the heartbeat of Tom Johnson, from Kankakee, at...
Amber Morgan, from South Bend, Ind., listens to the heartbeat of Tom Johnson, from Kankakee, at Travelodge by Wyndham Downtown Chicago, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Chicago.(Michael Blackshire | Michael Blackshire/Chicago Tribune via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — An Indiana woman heard the heartbeat of her late daughter inside the chest of a 68-year-old Illinois man who received it in a transplant operation.

Amber Morgan and Tom Johnson met for the first time Saturday, four years after he received a heart transplanted from the body of Andreona Williams, who was 20 when she died from asthma complications.

The Indiana Donor Network arranged the rare meeting at a Chicago hotel, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Morgan listened through a stethoscope that was pressed to Johnson’s chest.

“It’s almost like I got to hug my daughter again,” the South Bend, Indiana, woman said.

“As a mother, you listen to your child’s heartbeat when you carry them, and I don’t think you ever ask to hear it again,” Morgan said. “It’s amazing.”

Johnson of Kankakee, Illinois, said he sent a letter to Morgan in 2019, a year after the transplant at Loyola University Medical Center in suburban Chicago. He wanted to express his gratitude for the family’s decision to donate the heart.

He sent a second letter, too, but did not get a response until recently when Morgan said she would like to meet, especially after her own heart problems.

Johnson had dealt with a weak heart since childhood. Doctors tried a pacemaker and defibrillator before telling him that a transplant was the best solution.

“It opened up a whole new world of possibilities,” Johnson said. “It’s just unbelievable. I mean, I can work out in the garden, ride the bike. My sons can’t believe how quick I can go.”

Johnson’s wife, Sharon, said Williams’ heart is special.

“He takes very special care of her,” she said. “He never misses his heart medication. Never.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Holyoke fire officials said they responded to 160 Pine Street around 4:15 a.m. Monday after a...
Crews battle house fire on Pine Street in Holyoke
Bob Iger steered Disney through its absorption of Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel and Fox’s...
Disney announces ex-CEO Bob Iger to return for 2 years
FILE - A United States Postal Service employee works outside a post office in Wheeling, Ill.,...
Carriers feeling cheery about on-time holiday deliveries
Zaria Black, 24, from Buffalo, clears off her car as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in...
Biden sending federal aid as NY digs out from huge snowstorm