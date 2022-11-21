Annual Thanksgiving turkey drive supports hundreds of local families

Waggin’ Vineyard and Estate operates as an agritourism business and offers quite a unique combination: a petting zoo at their vineyard.
By Addie Patterson and Olivia Hickey
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Community members in Springfield came together Sunday for a turkey drive. The event provided turkeys to 500 families this Thanksgiving season.

“It’s just good to give back to the community because you know without the community were nothing, and we got to take care of everybody,” said local chef Andrew Brow.

Brow said the biggest takeaway from Sunday’s event is to be the best person you can be and help out whenever you can.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community comes together for Girls on the Run 5K
Community comes together for Girls on the Run 5K
West Springfield Fire Department holds annual chicken wing eating contest for charity
West Springfield Fire Department holds annual chicken wing eating contest for charity
Springfield crews respond after car crashes into building on Eastern Ave.
Springfield crews respond after car crashes into building on Eastern Ave.
Community comes together for Girls on the Run 5K
Community comes together for Girls on the Run 5K