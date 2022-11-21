Annual Thanksgiving turkey drive supports hundreds of local families

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Community members in Springfield came together Sunday for a turkey drive. The event provided turkeys to 500 families this Thanksgiving season.

“It’s just good to give back to the community because you know without the community were nothing, and we got to take care of everybody,” said local chef Andrew Brow.

Brow said the biggest takeaway from Sunday’s event is to be the best person you can be and help out whenever you can.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.