Biden pardons turkeys in Thanksgiving tradition

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys Monday, continuing the White House tradition before Thanksgiving.

This year’s lucky birds were Chocolate and Chip. They will get to live out their days on a farm in their home state of North Carolina.

President George H.W. Bush is credited with the first “official” pardon in 1989, although there are stories of presidents going back to Lincoln saving a bird from the dinner table.

The turkeys come from the National Turkey Federation, which has been supplying them to presidents since 1947.

Biden spared two Indiana birds, named Peanut Butter and Jelly, in 2021.

