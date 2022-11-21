Moderating temperatures this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A blustery and cold start to Thanksgiving week here in western Mass. After morning lows in the teens, we only managed to hit highs in the middle to upper 30s today with a gusty southerly breeze.

A cold front swings through this evening with some scattered clouds, but no precipitation. Gusty breezes continue this evening, then gradually lighten through sunrise. Clouds will also diminish, likely allowing early Tuesday morning temps to return to the upper teens to mid 20s.

High pressure builds into New England for Tuesday, which will allow for a dry, seasonable day along with lighter breezes. Expect mostly sunny skies and westerly breezes at around 5-10mph. Temperatures climb into the lower and middle 40s-average for mid-November.

Dry weather will continue Wednesday with full sunshine, light breezes and seasonably mild temperatures. A dry, backdoor cold front comes through Wednesday evening, so temps fall slightly for Thanksgiving, but we still have a dry, seasonable holiday on tap with good sunshine. Clouds increase Thursday night and a cold front will approach Friday with likely rain showers. The timing should keep precip all rain as most arrives by midday. Rainfall looks to stay on the light side and will accompany seasonably mild temps.

Rain showers exit Friday evening, then we may stay dry Saturday as we are in between systems. A more potent low approaches out of the southwest Sunday, bringing us a better shot at a soaking, day-long rain. Gusty breezes may also come with this storm system, but at the moment it doesn’t look like a severe situation. However, Sunday is one of the busiest travel days of the year, so a big rain storm over the Northeast will certainly slow things down. Drier, colder air will come in behind the storm system for early next week.

