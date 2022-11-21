Community comes together for Girls on the Run 5K

Community comes together for Girls on the Run 5K
By Addie Patterson and Olivia Hickey
Nov. 20, 2022
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Runners braved the cold Sunday afternoon to come together for the Girls on the Run 5k Celebration at Stanley Park in Westfield.

The program is meant to promote power and strength in girls through a physical program, as well as coaching them through social ad emotional aspects.

“Our curriculum really celebrates the individuality of each girl, encourages them to be themselves to build confidence… I know I didn’t have this kind of level of support as a young girl so try to be that person for this generation,” said Hillary Sackett-Taylor, volunteer coach.

This fall season, Girls on the Run had close to 800 participants in 52 sites around western Mass., with 225 volunteer coaches bringing the curriculum to life.

