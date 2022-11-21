Crews battle house fire on Pine Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews were able to quickly extinguish a fire at a Holyoke home early this morning.

Holyoke fire officials said they responded to 160 Pine Street around 4:15 a.m. Monday after a resident called reporting a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke showing and fire in a back bedroom.

The one resident who was home at the time was able to get out of the home and was taken to an area hospital for possible smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

