Crews battle house fire on Pine Street in Holyoke

Holyoke fire officials said they responded to 160 Pine Street around 4:15 a.m. Monday after a...
Holyoke fire officials said they responded to 160 Pine Street around 4:15 a.m. Monday after a resident called reporting a fire.(Holyoke Fire Department)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews were able to quickly extinguish a fire at a Holyoke home early this morning.

Holyoke fire officials said they responded to 160 Pine Street around 4:15 a.m. Monday after a resident called reporting a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke showing and fire in a back bedroom.

The one resident who was home at the time was able to get out of the home and was taken to an area hospital for possible smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Karen Andrews
Adams woman wins $1 million on scratch ticket
Locals come together for World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims
Locals come together for World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims
Local fans to come together for 2022 World Cup
Local fans to come together for 2022 World Cup
Local girl with NFL dreams set to play on Mass. team at U.S. Army Bowl
Local girl with NFL dreams set to play on Mass. team at U.S. Army Bowl