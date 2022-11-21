Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site closed Wednesday, Thursday for Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - AMR has announced that their Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield will be closed Wednesday, November 23rd, and Thursday, November 24th, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Officials said that testing will resume Friday, November 25th.

No appointments are necessary, though AMR encourages people to register in advance to speed up the testing process.

Drive-through testing is available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.