Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site closed Wednesday, Thursday for Thanksgiving

Photo depicting an AMR ambulance
Photo depicting an AMR ambulance(Western Mass News)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - AMR has announced that their Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield will be closed Wednesday, November 23rd, and Thursday, November 24th, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Officials said that testing will resume Friday, November 25th.

No appointments are necessary, though AMR encourages people to register in advance to speed up the testing process.

Drive-through testing is available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Getting Answers: increase in calls impacting fire departments
Temps trend milder through the Thanksgiving weekend, but rain chances also increase.
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
As we head into the colder months, local hospitals and pediatrician’s offices are seeing an...
Getting Answers: pediatricians overwhelmed with RSV cases
Authorities have located a man who was reported missing over the weekend.
Police: missing Westfield man found dead after weekend search
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Gray House Thanksgiving and holiday meal fixings