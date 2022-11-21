Fans gather to watch U.S. take on Wales in the World Cup

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The World Cup has officially kicked off and soccer fans in western Massachusetts are excited about the U.S. national teams return to the tournament.

Fans shook the ground of the Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee as Tim Weak made it one-to-nothing for the U.S. versus Wales match Monday afternoon. They told Western Mass News about their excitement to see the United States back in the world cup for the first time in eight years.

“I am an enormous football fan, I love this sport, I love everything about it, I love the United States men’s national team,” said Christopher Gallivan of Feeding Hills.

“It’s exciting. We’ve been waiting eight years for this. It’s the USA. They made it,” added Jack Francisco of Springfield.

Rumbleseat owner Bill Stetson told Western Mass News that he anticipates hundreds of fans to walk through the doors to watch as the tournament plays out.

“People are here earlier than expected. I think it’s eight years in the making. Everyone is excited, Americana, athletics, it’s the best,” Stetson added.

The last World Cup the U.S. qualified for was in 2014. In 2018, fans dealt with an upset loss to Trinidad and Tobago in the qualifying games that knocked them out of the competition. President of the western Massachusetts chapter of the American Outlaws, Jason Williams, said he’s excited to see this young U.S. team back in action.

“Now, we’ve got the second youngest team in the World Cup. A lot of guys who are playing overseas in England right now unlike in years past. I think the team can make it out of the group stage,” Williams added.

Stetson told Western Mass News that he hopes to see as many people as possible packed in the bar to cheer on this young USA team.

“Everyone is just super, super excited. A couple of people might’ve left a little bit early, might be a few doctor’s notes out there,” Stetson said.

Fans hope their support is enough to inspire the U.S. into the round of 16.

“The goal was amazing, amazing atmosphere. It’s why we’re here to watch the U.S. play,” Francisco said.

“I’m so excited to finally have U.S. back on the world stage. It’s been too long,” Gallivan said.

The western Mass. American Outlaws and Rumbleseat will be hosting at least two more watch parties for the group stage matches on Friday versus England and on Tuesday versus Iran.

