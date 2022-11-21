Local fans to come together for 2022 World Cup

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Team USA is hitting the pitch for their first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup!

While the team is gearing up to compete halfway across the world in Qatar, local fans are getting ready to cheer the team on right here in western Mass.

Soccer fans have been waiting eight long years to see team USA battle it out to bring the FFIA World Cup home, including one local bar owner we spoke with who said he can’t wait for the games to begin.

“We’re a big soccer bar, big sports bar but especially soccer. When the World Cup comes around, we are headquarters for the American Outlaws of Western Mass chapter,” said Bill Stetson, owner of Rumbleseat Bar and Grille and founder American Outlaws of Western Mass.

“We’re expecting a lot of lot of people. We’ve got a lot of cool stuff to give away.”

Stetson is expecting the scene on Monday afternoon to look similar to 2014. But, even bigger crowds are expected to come out this time around to cheer on team U.S.A.

The U.S. Men’s National Team has never won a world cup. But this year, fans are hoping this year will be different.

Stetson told Western Mass News He is expecting big crowds to show up for Team USA’s first match of the competition. He added it’s all hands-on deck for game day with extra staff scheduled to help with the crowds.

“We’re expecting a full house. We’ve doubled all our staff. And we have triple the bartenders on. We’re really expecting a huge crowds for it,” he said.

The bar collaborated with American Outlaws’ western Mass. Chapter, a fan organization that brings together soccer fans from throughout the region to cheer on the men’s team.

Western Mass News asked Stetson how hopeful he was the team could take it all the way. His response:

“We’re just hoping to win this first game. We’re not going to get too far ahead of ourselves,” Stetson said.

With large crowds expected at Rumbleseat Bar and Grillle, Stetson had a message for those looking to come out:

“Don’t text me if you’re a friend of mine asking me to save you a seat. And please come early and be prepared to stand. We’re going to have a lot of standing room only going on,” he said.

The U.S. is set to take on Wales Monday at 2:00 p.m. and England on Friday. Stetson said the first 50 people to arrive will receive a free American Outlaws t-shirt. If you can’t make it to Rumbleseat to watch the game, you can catch the game on FOX 6.

