Locals come together for World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday was the World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims. Walk Bike Springfield and Holyoke’s Biking and Pedestrian Committee came together Sunday afternoon to honor the lives of people killed in local accidents.

Organizers told Western Mass News that this year alone, 48 people were victims of vehicle crashes on Hamden County roads, including one woman who used to work at the city library.

The tribute was held on the steps of the Central Library on State Street. Yellow shoes filled the steps, with each pair representing a life lost. Loved ones of victims came together reflect and speak out on these tragedies, including George Miller. His wife Gayle Ball was hit and killed by a car last year on State Street after leaving the Springfield City Library where she worked. A memorial to her stands right across the street.

While George misses his wife, he told Western Mass News he will continue to tell her story and advocate.

“Doing whatever I can in you know in a small personal way to continue to shine a light on this issue to keep the awareness high and really front of mind for many people about the need for safer streets for safer drivers and again safety is really what is all about,” he said.

Something organizers said we all should do.

“Ten drivers that remain were the drivers and were sorry they’re gone too but the fact that there were drivers out there killing 65 percent of these people is not acceptable. People need to slow down focus on their driving take their eyes off their phones,” Deborah Huber of Walk Bike Springfield said.

Sunday’s ceremony ended with the singing of “Amazing Grace” and the reading of proclamations from Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

