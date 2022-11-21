Public forum held as contract negotiations continue for South Hadley educators

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A public forum was held in South Hadley Monday as the teachers union remains in contract negotiations with the district.

These contract negotiations have been ongoing for more than a year and the school committee is now in mediation with the South Hadley Education Association.

The teachers union is asking for a pay increase, as well as better working conditions.

They are holding Monday night’s forum to explain what is going on to parents and families, and have a Q&A with the community.

Earlier this month, SHEA voted to work to rule, which President Amy Foley explained to Western Mass News.

“On November 3rd, we started work to rule, which means that teachers are working strictly to what’s outlined in the contract, and that means a lot of the voluntary work teachers do day in and day out has stopped,” she told us. “Showing up early to continue to prep and grade for classes, there’s some extracurricular activities that teachers have volunteered to do in the past that have stopped.”

Meanwhile, the South Hadley School Committee said in part, quote:

“We are writing to assure our families that school and district administrative teams have developed plans to address whatever needs may arise during this time. However, we ask for your understanding in instances where these plans may conflict somewhat with your usual practices…”

