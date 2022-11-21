Search continues for missing Westfield man

By Kristin Burnell and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Police and members of the community have been out searching for a missing man, 32-year-old Robert Tesini. 

The community has been coming together throughout the weekend and on Monday to help find Tesini, also known as Robbie to friends and family. Police said that saying he was last seen walking northbound on North Elm Street, near the bridge, shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday.

Tesini is 5′5″ tall and weighs around 110 pounds. Police added that he has developmental disabilities.

On Monday, the Westfield Special Olympics Committee handed out flyers in an effort to help bring Tesini home.

Anyone with information on Tesini’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Westfield Police Department. 

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

