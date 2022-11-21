Springfield 1st graders present donations to Dakin Humane Society

Students presented donations that had been collected as part of a class assignment.
By Tessa Kielbasa, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - First graders from Milton Bradley School in Springfield took a trip to the Dakin Humane Society on Monday.

Teachers from the school said that the assignment was part of their project-based learning.

“We tied that into our social studies unit, which was community and being good citizens,” said first grade teacher Nicolette LaVoie. “So, we brainstormed and we thought what better way to help our community than help animals in need. It got them involved and got them engaged. They were really excited.”

As part of the project, students made videos for morning announcements, created flyers, and conducted an interview with Dakin to help collect donations.

