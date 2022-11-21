Springfield LGBTQIA+ community reacts to Colorado Springs nightclub shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another mass shooting made headlines over the weekend, this time at a LGBTQIA+ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

Western Mass News is getting local reactions to the deadly mass shooting from over the weekend, believed to have been a hate crime against the LGBTQIA+ community.

The man believed to have pulled the trigger is facing multiple murder and hate crime charges after killing five people injuring about 25 others. The shooting has everyone in the LGBTQIA+ community feeling on edge.

“We’re saddened by the news, but then, I think there comes a point of outrage,” said Taurean Bethea, the founder and CEO of the Springfield Pride Parade Organization.

He and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno released a joint statement regarding the news of the shooting. It reads in part, quote:

“‘I just don’t know what is wrong with some people; what would possess someone to do this. As a proud member of the Mayors Against LGBTQ Discrimination, my administration will continue to work with Taurean and the Springfield Pride Parade Organization to bring awareness to their mission of love, compassion, and mutual respect for all, no matter one’s gender, race, background or sexual orientation, and to protect and stand with our LGBTQ+ community.”

Bethea said that the Springfield LGBTQIA+ community is shaken up with fear after hearing the news.

“There’s absolutely fear,” he said. “People are acting in such a dramatic way, and it’s costing people their lives and it’s just ridiculous.”

He told Western Mass News that acts of violence like this reminds them that there is still hate in this world for their community.

“Crazy how this level of hate still exists in the world,” Bethea said.

Now, he is calling on legislators to change gun laws at a federal level to prevent tragedies like these from happening again.

“We have to stress getting out there and voting because laws need to be changed around the second amendment and things like that, as simple as background checks,” Bethea told us.

Court documents show that the suspect, Anderson Aldrich, is facing five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury. No bond has been set.

Colorado Springs Police have not released any more information relating to his motive.

