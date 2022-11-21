Town by Town: Gray House Thanksgiving and holiday meal fixings

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Chicopee.

The law firm of Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan, and Blakesley in Springfield once again donated, delivered, and helped distribute 250 frozen turkeys to aid the Gray House.

Attorney Earl Seeley said that The Gray House does critical work in the community.

The firm partnered with Arnold’s Meats to purchase the turkeys and Arnold’s delivered the birds to the Gray House Monday morning.

The firm is made up of more than 15 lawyers who devote their practice to protecting the rights of injured people.

Town by town took us to Chicopee where the United Way of Pioneer Valley distributed holiday meals to hundreds of families in Chicopee and Springfield at their cupboard locations.

Tuesday, the United Way of Pioneer Valley are set to distribute more Thanksgiving meals to clients who have pre-arranged appointments.

