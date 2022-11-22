Chicopee Boys & Girls Club hosts their annual turkey dinner to thank community

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee hosted their Annual Turkey Dinner Monday evening.

For 26 years, the club has hosted the dinner as a way to say thank you to the city, but also as a way to give back to the community.

Guests that came were asked to bring a non-perishable food item that will be donated to Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen.

There were 275 meals prepared in total.

“We struggled a little bit last year and the year before with the COVID process,” said Board of Directors President Michael Vogel. “We had to pivot a little bit with how we served the meals, but I think we really figured it out and had a lot of great feedback this year, and we’re excited to be back on our feet.”

The mission of the Boys & Girls Club is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.

