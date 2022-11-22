Dry & Seasonable through Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A stretch of seasonable weather began today as temperatures climbed back to the 40s this afternoon-around normal for mid-November.

Tonight’s weather remains quiet and chilly with seasonable lows in the 20s and mostly clear skies. Breezes drop to just a few miles an hour through sunrise, so wind chill won’t be much of an issue.

Tranquil November weather returns Wednesday thanks to surface high pressure staying in control. Highs climb into the middle and upper 40s throughout the Pioneer Valley with light breezes out of the northwest. Expect mainly sunny skies with a few afternoon clouds.

Travel Wednesday will be fairly quiet across the country with only a few systems impacting the northern and southern Plains. Those systems move east slightly on Thanksgiving Day, but travel impacts only look to be in the southern Plains and Gulf Coast. The East is looking quiet and dry and southern New England will be mostly sunny and seasonable with light breezes.

A cold front approaches New England on Friday, bringing mostly cloudy skies and light, scattered showers. Rain looks to hold off until close to noon and linger through the afternoon. Rain amounts look very light with a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch or so. It will get a bit blustery Friday evening and night with wind shifting northwesterly and gusting to 20-30mph.

The remainder of the holiday weekend will come out 50/50. Saturday will feature sunshine and clouds with lighter breezes throughout the day. Temperatures look milder with highs hitting lower to middle 50s. High clouds increase Saturday night and our next storm system – low pressure moving in from the southwest – will bring a soaking rain for Sunday. Rain amounts may approach a half inch or more and gusty breezes are also possible. Blustery and colder weather builds for early next week.

