Festival of Trees returns to MassMutual Center on Friday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The annual Festival of Trees is celebrating his 22nd year this year and is returning to the MassMutual Center on November 25.

Vinny Borello, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield, spoke to Western Mass News about this year’s event.

How many are there? How can people donate trees? How can people get one?

Borello: “The trees are donated by families, corporations, foundations, and this year, we have over 130 trees. Every tree has a theme to it. They are loaded up with beautiful ornaments and decorations and prizes and people can come through the trees starting November 25, which is Black Friday right on through December 11, and if they like a tree, they can actually put a raffle ticket in the box and every tree will have a home at the end of the event.”

What does the Boys and Girls Club do with the proceeds that you get?

Borello: “Everything raised goes right back into the programs at the Boys and Girls Club on Carew Street.”

You have been doing this for 22 years. Has it been this big of a success all of these years?

Borello: “It started out small, but it has really grown into a really tradition in the Festival of Trees. If you have been there, or haven’t been there, I urge everyone to come down. It is experience. It certainly will put you in the Christmas mood and really start your holidays off right.”

Where can people get tickets? What’s the cost?

Borello: “The cost is $5 for adults and $4 for seniors and 12 and under are free. We have something special for veterans and first responders and their families. AT&T is picking up the admission cost for them, so they get to come free. Our title sponsor is Berkshire Bank and this is their fourth year with us. It was really a tremendous amount for Western Massachusetts.”

We heard you guys have a special announcement for opening day. What is that?

Borello: “Black Friday, anyone who comes to the Festival of Trees on Black Friday, it’s free admission. It is our gift to the city of Springfield and again western Massachusetts to say thank you for all you do for the Boys and Girls Club and the kids of this community, so take advantage of the free admission.”

Is Santa going to be there too?

Borello: “Santa usually does stop in. He is very busy this time of year, but he stops in on the weekends, so bring the children. They can take pictures with Santa. They can take pictures in the beautiful sled we have and they can visit Santa store and pick up something. There are a lot of stocking stuffers there as well.”

What’s your personal favorite part of the event?

Borello: “Just seeing the generosity, the generosity of people how creative they get. This is something that the tree daughters look forward to all year long and really I think the community looks forward to it all year long.

