Town by Town: soup kitchen donation, Sci-Tech tree lighting, and rotary Thanksgiving

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Springfield, and West Springfield.

Students in Chicopee donated thousands of cans to a local soup kitchen on Tuesday.

Students from St. Stanislaus Elementary School in Chicopee donated 4,000 cans of food to Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen as part of their annual food and can collection drive.

In Springfield, students had a chance to deck the halls ahead of this holiday season.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Congressman Richard Neal also attended the 2nd Annual Sci-Tech Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at Springfield Union Station Tuesday morning.

Guests got to enjoy musical performances by Sci-Tech High School Choir, under the direction of Dr. Jose Passalacqua.

Also, ‘tis the season for the annual West Springfield and Agawam Rotary Thanksgiving event!

Members and non-members joined in on the fun Tuesday at the Storrowton Tavern in West Springfield.

At the meeting, the clubs recognized the high school football players from both towns ahead of the big Thanksgiving day match up!

Guests were encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Parish Cupboard to give back to the community.

