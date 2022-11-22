Westfield community remembering Robert Tesini as “a phenomenal human being”

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Police confirmed Monday afternoon that 32-year-old Robert Tesini, a well-known member of the community and Special Olympics athlete, has died after having been reported missing over the weekend.

A GoFundMe has been created to help with funeral costs for Tesini, who was loved by many in the community.

“There are so many people in town that thought of him as a wonderful person,” said one Westfield resident, who wished to remain anonymous. “We did not know him personally, but he had an impact on everybody here.”

More community reaction poured in from people in Westfield following the death of 32-year-old Robert TesinI. His body was found on Monday after an intense search over the weekend. He was last seen walking near the Westfield River Bridge on Friday.

Special Olympics Massachusetts, a group Tesini was apart of, released a statement to Western Mass News that says, in part:

“Robert has been a valued Special Olympics Massachusetts athlete since 2008… when something like this happens to one of our own, its impact is felt throughout the organization. We hope more information will be brought forward soon and will provide clarity and closure to the lives Robert has touched.”

Donations quickly flooded the GoFundMe page that was created Tuesday, helping cover Tesini’s funeral costs.

State Senator John Velis also shared his reaction on how this death is impacting the community.

“Community is heartbroken,” he told us. “Just a good, decent, all around just awesome human being. Speaking for myself, I would see Robert out in the community all the time, walk by him, just always kind and smile. Just a phenomenal human being.”

Senator Velis, who is from Westfield, told us that he is deeply saddened by this tragedy.

“The world needs more people who are just kind like Robert certainly was, so obviously, he is someone who will be missed by Westfield, for sure,” he said.

Westfield residents echoed Senator Velis’ words that Tesini will be greatly missed.

“We’re very saddened by the whole thing,” the anonymous Westfield resident said.

The circumstances surrounding Tesini’s death are under investigation by State Police attached to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, the Westfield Police Department, and the Chief Medical Examiner.

You can donate to the GoFundMe for Tesini’s funeral costs here.

