Wilbraham Police investigating occupied home B&E, car break-ins

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Wilbraham Police Department is seeking suspects following several break-ins the took place early Tuesday morning.

According to Wilbraham Police, officers responded to Stony Hill Road around 1 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a house break-in.

Police said that the homeowner woke up upon hearing the suspect enter an unlocked window. The suspect subsequently fled from a bathroom window after being startled by the homeowner.

The suspect was described as tall and wore grey sweatpants with a white stripe. Police also said that the suspect reeked of cigarettes and alcohol.

Wilbraham officers searched the surrounding area with assistance from a Hadley Police K9, but the suspect was not located.

Police also said that they investigated multiple car break-ins in the Old Boston Road area. Evidence suggested that they took place late Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Wilbraham Police do not believe the home and car break-ins are related.

Residents are being reminded to keep their doors and windows locked on both homes and vehicles.

Both incidents are under investigation by the Wilbraham Detective Bureau.

