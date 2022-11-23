Bright Nights kicks off the holiday season with annual tree lighting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Bright Nights, a signature here in western Massachusetts, kicked off its 28th season Wednesday evening with its traditional lighting ceremony.

The lights were lit for the first time in Santa’s Magical Forest in Forest Park.

A line of cars had already been building outside the park entrance on Sumner Avenue, but those already inside were enjoying the holiday cheer.

A live singer playing Christmas classics, a merry-go-round, hot cocoa, Boomer the Thunderbird, and the big man himself, Santa Claus, all helped ring in the start of the holiday season.

The tradition is something that many from Springfield, and all over, look forward to every year, including Mayor Domenic Sarno.

“Memories begin here,” he told us. “We have now kids who came here and are now adults bringing their kids. We need some good will and good cheer during this holiday season. Anytime you hear of something around the world, the country, the state, or the city – negative things – and we have many, many more good things that happen, especially here in the city of Springfield.”

New this year are more displays in Santa’s Magical Forest and an updated tunnel of lights in the North Pole Village.

Bright Nights runs now through January 1st.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.