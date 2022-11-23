Hero Meals program thanks vets this holiday season with food boxes, grocery cards

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Military Friends Foundation provided grocery gift cards to local military families and first responders in Springfield Tuesday afternoon through their “Hero Meals” program.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, $50 grocery cards and holiday food boxes were distributed at the Springfield National Guard Armory.

The program is a way to say “thank you” to those who have served the country both at home and abroad.

The Military Friends Foundation was established after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and has provided millions of dollars in direct aid to help military families.

