Hero Meals program thanks vets this holiday season with food boxes, grocery cards

The program is a way to say “thank you” to those who have served the country both at home and abroad.
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Military Friends Foundation provided grocery gift cards to local military families and first responders in Springfield Tuesday afternoon through their “Hero Meals” program.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, $50 grocery cards and holiday food boxes were distributed at the Springfield National Guard Armory.

The Military Friends Foundation was established after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and has provided millions of dollars in direct aid to help military families.

