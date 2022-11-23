Local police departments on standby to ensure a safe Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It is one of the busiest nights of the year on the roads and in the bars, and local police departments are on standby to ensure that it is a safe one.

At Nathan Bill’s in Springfield, it’s all hands on deck, making sure they can provide a safe environment for the big crowds that are soon to arrive.

“Watching for safety, making sure everyone’s safe, making sure there’s no over-serving, and making sure that there’s no drama,” said Nathan Bill’s owner Joseph Sullivan.

Sullivan is preparing for big crowds on Wednesday night, the night before Thanksgiving, traditionally known as one of the busiest nights of the year for bars.

“Crowd control, registration, making sure everyone’s trained from a security staff point of view,” he said.

Preparation also involves coordinating with the Springfield Police Department. They even got an early start Wednesday to serve those on third-shift and some municipal workers.

“They reached out to us and asked us if we could open early, so we did,” Sullivan said.

He told Western Mass News that a safe environment for bar goers is a win-win for everybody.

“If people know they’re gonna be safe and in an environment, they’re more apt to come and it builds a better, stronger crowd for us, which leads to our success, as well,” he said.

Starting Wednesday night, the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission, a state agency, announced that it will be conducting alcohol enforcement at bars through New Year’s Eve.

The same goes for police departments across western Massachusetts.

“We are fully staffed,” said Wilbraham Police Captain Shawn Baldwin. “We’ll have our patrols out there, so we just ask everybody to act accordingly and behave responsible.”

And if you’re traveling….

“If you’re going away to see family for the holidays, don’t post it on social media,” he said. “Don’t make yourself a victim.”

Captain Baldwin also said, with holiday shopping season in full swing, make sure you’re not leaving packages out on your porch, keep your lights on, and your cameras up at night.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.