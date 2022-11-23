Local supermarket offering holiday deals for Thanksgiving, Black Friday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Many people headed to the grocery store Wednesday to grab last-minute items for their holiday meals, but they could be heading back in the days ahead for black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals.

Local supermarkets were busy Wednesday afternoon with customers picking up last minute additions to their Thanksgiving dinners.

“We still needed some dessert, so I’m picking up dessert and everything else is set and ready to go,” said Victor Valdi of Springfield.

Sam Newell, the owner of Fruit Fair in Chicopee, told Western Mass News that she wanted her customers to enjoy full holiday dinners without emptying their wallets.

“The gatherings were compromised due to COVID the last couple of years, and this is really the first true year that everybody is coming together,” she said.

From discounts on dressings to pies, deals are flagged throughout the store with yellow tags, making them easy to find.

“We have every possible vegetable that you can use for Thanksgiving imaginable and all of those are on sale,” Newell told us. “Boxes of Cool Whip whipped cream.”

Newell explained that the holiday rush is expected to continue with unannounced deals.

Fruit Fair will be closed on Thanksgiving, but officials told Western Mass News that deals could be found throughout the store this holiday weekend, including in the meat department.

“We are a part of the million-pound meat sale, so we have a whole different ad cycle starting on Friday,”Newell told us. “Boars Head American cheese is going to be on sale for only $3.99 a pound. That’s like unheard of.”

Newell hopes the specials will entice people to support local businesses.

“Even though we are a small independent store, we have really good deals that should be encouraging people to shop local and keep the money in the local economy,” she said.

Meanwhile, shoppers told Western Mass News that they are gearing up for a weekend of savings.

“We cover all grounds when we go shopping on the weekend,” Valdi said. “The holiday weekend, we make sure we get those deals, as well, along the way.”

