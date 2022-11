LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Longmeadow Police Department is looking to identify the person pictured in these photos.

Police said the person, who was seen driving a Chevrolet sedan, is wanted for questioning in relation to a stolen check case.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Longmeadow Police.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.