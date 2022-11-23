Monte’s March raises over $492,000 to combat food insecurity

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 13th Annual Monte’s March raised over $492,000 this year for the Food Bank of Western Mass.

Monte Belmonte from the River walked 43 miles over two days, pushing an empty shopping cart to raise awareness about food insecurity.

The grand total so far for this year’s fundraiser was $492,742.

Money raised will help provide nearly two million meals for people in need,

Money raised will help provide nearly two million meals for people in need,

