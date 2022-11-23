Police seeking suspect in altercation at Big Y in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Wilbraham are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly threatened someone at Big Y.

Officers were called to the Wilbraham store shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They added that during an altercation, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim.

The suspect was seen driving a white Ford Focus.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Wilbraham Police Department.

