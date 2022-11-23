Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon ends with record results

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon to collect food and money for Open Pantry in Springfield ended on a high note with a record number of donations collected.

“It’s a great display of the community coming together and you make the call and the folks of western Mass. and northern Connecticut come out and you can’t ask for anything better than this,” said Rock 102′s Steve Nagle.

It was a very thankful message to the community as Rock 102′s annual Mayflower Marathon came to end Wednesday morning. The 52-hour collection of cash, checks, and non-perishable items benefitted Open Pantry, the largest food pantry in western Massachusetts. The event operated out of a new location this year, MGM Springfield, and the results hit a new record.

“Since Monday morning, 6 a.m. ‘til right now, as we wrap things up here at MGM, our total is just over $170,000 which is amazing in cash and food, it is record setting,” said Beth Ward with MGM Springfield.

The donations filled three 48-foot trucks with food. A fourth truck was even brought in for remaining items. Volunteers were busy throughout the effort, including those from the Hampden District Attorneys’ Office who dropped off donations collected in partnership with Big Y.

“We brought everything in with a parade of police vehicles, folks from my office, State Police detectives delivered the food and the money…To support other members of the community who are in need, which is truly what Thanksgiving is all about,” said Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

Other volunteers included West Springfield High School students and the Springfield Thunderbirds. Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa told Western Mass News they have been encouraging fans to bring donations to games.

“So we made a donation today where we matched whatever was brought out,” Costa said.

If you missed donations over the past couple of days, the Thunderbirds game on Wednesday will be another opportunity to donate.

“Tonight, we are going to be supporting them as well, so tonight, we have a Mayflower Marathon night at our game tonight, so anyone who comes out, if they are donating money, we are going to a Chuck-A-Puck a 50/50 raffle and our jersey raffle and trying to raise even more money for the Open Pantry tonight,” Costa added.

