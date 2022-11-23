Springfield Rescue Mission distributes Thanksgiving meals to those in need

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Rescue Mission handed out Thanksgiving meals to those in need on Wednesday ahead of the holiday on Thursday.

“We treat them like family here,” said Springfield Rescue Mission CEO Kevin Ramsdell.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a busy day for the Springfield Rescue Mission, especially this year. Ramsdell told Western Mass News that, for the first time since the pandemic, the shelter was able to bring back their dine-in traditions, as well as provide the curbside option used during the pandemic.

“It’s a chance to rub shoulders share with people what are thankful for, you know, have an attitude of gratitude, which is really what Thanksgiving is all about,” Ramsdell added.

Despite issues with inflation and supply chain shortages, the Springfield Rescue Mission was able to prepare thousands of meals for people this thanksgiving. Ramsdell told Western Mass News it’s all thanks to the community stepping up to help.

“As people experienced shortages in the grocery store, we had the same thing happen with us. We scrambled for pies, but again, we’re able to meet that through donations, through churches, and other people that support us from the general public,” Ramsdell noted.

Ramsdell said they expect to give out more meals this holiday than ever, due to what he called an increase in homelssness in the area.

“We’re not talking old faces. We’re talking new faces that we haven’t seen before,” Ramsdell noted.

While at the shelter, we caught up with volunteers hard at work preparing meals for those in need. Janelle Medina shared with Western Mass News her favorite part of giving back this holiday.

“Just seeing everyone smiling faces and everyone being blessed with a thanksgiving meal,” Medina noted.

We spoke with Richard Woodson as he was getting ready to go in and grab his own Thanksgiving meal. He told Western Mass News how thankful he is to have a resource like this in the community.

“It’s a good feeling because not a lot of people probably had this opportunity, you know, to do this. A lot of places, you know, due to COVID and whatever still going on, so it’s truly a blessing,” Woodson said.

As for Thanksgiving day, the shelter will offer breakfast.

