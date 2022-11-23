State Police respond to 4-car crash on I-91 NB in Springfield

Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police(Western Mass News)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 Northbound near Exit 8 on Springfield Tuesday afternoon for reports of a 4-car accident.

According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, the crash took place around 6:45 p.m.

The incident involved 4 vehicles:

  • a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by a 32-year-old Springfield man
  • a 2015 Subaru Forester operated by a 63-year-old Holyoke woman
  • a 2021 Nissan Altima driven by a 16-year-old Longmeadow teenager
  • a 2017 Volva tractor trailer operated by an unidentified person from Quebec

Trooper DeAngelis said that driver of the Subaru sustained minor injuries and was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment, while the owner of the Dodge Ram was issued a motor vehicle-related citation.

All vehicles, except for the tractor trailer, were towed from the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

