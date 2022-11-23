Suspect injured in Springfield officer-involved shooting appears in court

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are now learning the identity of the suspect injured in the officer-involved shooting from last week in Springfield. On Friday, he faced a judge for his arraignment after being in the hospital for the past week.

Yasir Fardan is the suspect who was injured in the officer involved shooting. Police said he stole a car and later, when he was cornered by officers, tried driving towards the officers and that’s when he was shot in his elbow.

He was scheduled to appear in court every day since the incident, but could not because he was still in the hospital and having surgery after the shooting.

On Friday, the judge held Fardan without the right to bail, pending a dangerousness hearing, which is scheduled for Monday.

We also learned today that he was on probation at the time of this event. We’ll have more on that starting at 4 p.m. on ABC40.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.