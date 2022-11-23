Suspect injured in Springfield officer-involved shooting appears in court

We are now learning the identity of the suspect injured in the officer-involved shooting from last week in Springfield
By Paris Dunford, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are now learning the identity of the suspect injured in the officer-involved shooting from last week in Springfield. On Friday, he faced a judge for his arraignment after being in the hospital for the past week.

Yasir Fardan is the suspect who was injured in the officer involved shooting. Police said he stole a car and later, when he was cornered by officers, tried driving towards the officers and that’s when he was shot in his elbow.

He was scheduled to appear in court every day since the incident, but could not because he was still in the hospital and having surgery after the shooting.

On Friday, the judge held Fardan without the right to bail, pending a dangerousness hearing, which is scheduled for Monday.

We also learned today that he was on probation at the time of this event. We’ll have more on that starting at 4 p.m. on ABC40.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

A tree lighting was held at Union Station in Springfield on November 22, 2022
Town by Town: soup kitchen donation, Union Station tree lighting, and Rotary Thanksgiving
Laura DeMonte, wife of fallen Bristol officer Lt. Dustin DeMonte, and Chief Brian Gould posted...
Bristol police post holiday greeting with wife of fallen officer
The annual 52-hour Mayflower Marathon is underway with non-perishable food donations going to...
Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon ends with record results
Emergency crews were called to a car fire in Springfield early Wednesday morning.
Crews battle vehicle fire on Frost Street in Springfield