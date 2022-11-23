Town by Town: Santa’s mailbox, Paws Park, and Holyoke Christmas tree

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor, Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Marcos Figueroa
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Longmeadow, Greenfield, and Holyoke.

Santa’s mailbox has arrived back at the Longmeadow Shops!

Kids can drop their  letters to Santa near Delaney’s Market, and the elves at the Longmeadow Shops will make sure that letters placed in the mailbox will make it to the North Pole safe and sound!

In Greenfield, the town’s recreation department has secured a grant of over $16,000 from the Cambridge-based Stanton Foundation for upgrades to the city’s only dog park, the Paws Park at Green River Park.

The Capital Improvement Grant will be used to install two additional benches, construct a small storage shed, add a dog agility feature, and spread additional pea stone.

The holiday tree is up at Holyoke City Hall!

The tree was picked up Monday morning at Paul Bunyan’s Tree Farm in Chicopee.

The tree lighting and parade of lights will take place on December 3rd starting at 3 p.m. There will be free unlimited rides at the Holyoke merry-go-round.

You find more information on that event here.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Springfield Rescue Mission handed out Thanksgiving meals to those in need on Wednesday...
Springfield Rescue Mission distributes Thanksgiving meals to those in need
Millions of Americans hit the roads Wednesday for the Thanksgiving holiday, making it the...
AAA: millions hitting the road for Thanksgiving travel
The Springfield Rescue Mission handed out Thanksgiving meals to those in need on Wednesday...
Springfield Rescue Mission distributes Thanksgiving meals to those in need
Plastic grocery bags (FILE)
Monte’s March raises over $492,000 to combat food insecurity