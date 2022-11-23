Town by Town: Santa’s mailbox, Paws Park, and Holyoke Christmas tree

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Longmeadow, Greenfield, and Holyoke.

Santa’s mailbox has arrived back at the Longmeadow Shops!

Kids can drop their letters to Santa near Delaney’s Market, and the elves at the Longmeadow Shops will make sure that letters placed in the mailbox will make it to the North Pole safe and sound!

In Greenfield, the town’s recreation department has secured a grant of over $16,000 from the Cambridge-based Stanton Foundation for upgrades to the city’s only dog park, the Paws Park at Green River Park.

The Capital Improvement Grant will be used to install two additional benches, construct a small storage shed, add a dog agility feature, and spread additional pea stone.

The holiday tree is up at Holyoke City Hall!

The tree was picked up Monday morning at Paul Bunyan’s Tree Farm in Chicopee.

The tree lighting and parade of lights will take place on December 3rd starting at 3 p.m. There will be free unlimited rides at the Holyoke merry-go-round.

