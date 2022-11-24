Fundraising initiative supports Chicopee Comp student battling cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A fundraising initiative was held for a Chicopee Comp. student battling cancer at the annual Chicopee Thanksgiving Sword Game.

Volunteers manned a table outside the field and raised money for Sophomore Maddie Robillard, who is currently battling lymphoma. This effort also raised awareness about the disease.

Shirts that said, “We Fight For Maddie” and those that had a green ribbon on them sold for $10 each, while keychains sold for $5 each.

Senior Trever Kenneson, who knows Robillard, was one of those who helped out.

He said it meant a lot to help out the cause, especially on a day like Thanksgiving.

“A lot of people are helping support and raise money for her…I want (everyone) to realize that this thing is something people can’t really control, and anything can happen. So hopefully, raising money can help,” he said.

All of the money goes to Maddie Robillard and her family.

