Gun pulled during fight at Chicopee Comp game, man arrested

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One man was arrested for an altercation during a football game at Chicopee Comp Thursday morning.

According to Chicopee Police spokesperson Travis Odiorne, two unnamed adult males were involved. One of the men pulled a firearm. No shots were fired; however, he struck the other man with the weapon.

It is unknown at this time what the altercation was about.

Western Mass News will provide the latest details as they are made available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.