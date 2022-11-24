Light rain moving in for Black Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw a beautiful Thanksgiving Day across western Mass with highs just shy of 50 degrees for most and sunny skies. Temperatures dip quickly this evening and tonight, but steady out and begin to climb overnight as clouds build.

The overnight hours will stay dry with skies turning overcast. Breezes pick up a bit out of the south and temperatures remain in the 30s – so grab a coat or heavy sweater if you’re heading out to do some Black Friday shopping!

An approaching cold front will bring scattered, light showers starting not too long after sunrise Friday. Rainfall will be light but ongoing through the early afternoon. Most see a tenth of an inch or less with this system, so not very impactful, more inconvenient. Temperatures climb to around 50 ahead of the front with southwesterly breezes at 10-20mph. Behind the front, wind shifts to the northwest and gusts to 20-30mph are possible Friday evening and night. The strongest wind gusts may top 30mph in the hill towns and Berkshires.

High pressure returns for Saturday, which will bring mostly sunny skies and seasonably mild temperatures in the 40s to near 50. Breezy at times, but overall not too bad a day shaping up. High clouds return Saturday night and continue to thicken Sunday morning ahead of approaching low pressure. Another batch of rain will move in by the early to mid afternoon and will last into Sunday night. Rain may be a bit heavier at times and most see a quarter to half inch. Turning blustery behind the low for Sunday night and Monday.

Dry air is back to kick off the new week, but it will be a blustery day Monday with northwesterly wind gusts of 20-30mph. Only slightly cooler air builds for Monday and Tuesday and overall we are still near and above normal for daily highs through mid-week. Our next storm system looks dynamic and may bring strong to damaging wind to southern New England. While a week away, it should only be monitored at this point. Some rain and a bigger temperature swing will also accompany this cold front.

