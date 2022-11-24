Longmeadow boys’ lacrosse team receives State Championship rings

The boys defeated #3-ranked Billerica 9 to 8 back in June to become the state’s Division II champions.
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The entire Longmeadow boys’ high school lacrosse team received their State Championship rings Wednesday night at a special ceremony held at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel.

This comes not long after seven of their players received scholarships to play in college.

The boys defeated #3-ranked Billerica 9 to 8 back in June to become the state’s Division II champions.

It is the 20th title in the school’s history.

One of the boys told Western Mass News that his teammates are part of his family for life, and another told us that receiving the ring was a dream come true.

Head Coach Keith Campbell noted that the team’s success was a result of how much each player loves one another.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

A line of cars had already been building outside the park entrance on Sumner Avenue, but those...
Bright Nights kicks off the holiday season with annual tree lighting
The organization has been accepting non-perishable food donations throughout the month at the...
Thunderbirds hold first-ever Mayflower Marathon Night
The inductees were part of the 4th-ever class and included six former athletes, two coaches,...
West Springfield High School holds Athletic Hall of Fame Gala
The inductees were part of the 4th-ever class and included six former athletes, two coaches,...
West Springfield High School holds Athletic Hall of Fame Gala