Longmeadow boys’ lacrosse team receives State Championship rings

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The entire Longmeadow boys’ high school lacrosse team received their State Championship rings Wednesday night at a special ceremony held at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel.

This comes not long after seven of their players received scholarships to play in college.

The boys defeated #3-ranked Billerica 9 to 8 back in June to become the state’s Division II champions.

It is the 20th title in the school’s history.

One of the boys told Western Mass News that his teammates are part of his family for life, and another told us that receiving the ring was a dream come true.

Head Coach Keith Campbell noted that the team’s success was a result of how much each player loves one another.

