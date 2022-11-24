Thanksgiving 2022 Will Be Sunny And Seasonable, Some Black Friday Rain?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Happy Thanksgiving! After a chilly start, today is looking very quiet weather-wise for western Mass and southern New England. Temperatures return to the middle 40s for most with some upper 40s for the lower valley. Expect a mostly sunny sky and light breezes out of the south-southwest. Some scattered high clouds will be around and eventually increase Thursday night and overnight.

A cold front moves into New England Friday with our next chance for wet weather. For black Friday early-morning shoppers, conditions look chilly and dry with building clouds. Temperatures likely fall into the lower 30s before sunrise. Light rain will approach by mid-to-late morning and will last into the early afternoon. Showers taper off in the evening. Only a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch are expected. Despite the clouds and rain, temperatures should still get into the 40s to around 50. Evening tree lighting events should be able to go on as planned.

Wind will shift to the northwest Friday night behind the cold front and increase. Wind may gust to 20-30mph Friday night through Saturday morning. Some gusts in the NW hills may top 30mph but should stay below wind advisory criteria. Breezes gradually relax Saturday and good sunshine is expected as we will be in between storm systems.

Our next round of rain will move in Sunday, but timing is shifting to later in the day. Travel Sunday morning looks dry for the Northeast with things going downhill as rain arrives in the afternoon. A half inch or more of rain is expected with low pressure passing by and gusty breezes return Sunday evening and night behind the storm. Drier, cooler air follows for early next week.

