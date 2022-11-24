Thunderbirds hold first-ever Mayflower Marathon Night

Logo representing the Springfield Thunderbirds, the AHL affiliate of the St. Louis Blues
Logo representing the Springfield Thunderbirds, the AHL affiliate of the St. Louis Blues
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:47 PM EST
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds held their first-ever Mayflower Marathon Night on Wednesday as a follow-up to Rock 102′s own Mayflower Marathon.

The organization has been accepting non-perishable food donations throughout the month at the MassMutual Center.

Mayflower Marathon Night falls on a Winning Wednesday, one of the 5 mid-week games presented by the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Should the Thunderbirds win on one of these Wednesdays, any fan with a ticket to the game will receive a complimentary ticket to the following Wednesday game on the season schedule.

The T-Birds won each of their first four Wednesday night contests during last year’s season.

