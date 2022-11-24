Thunderbirds hold first-ever Mayflower Marathon Night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds held their first-ever Mayflower Marathon Night on Wednesday as a follow-up to Rock 102′s own Mayflower Marathon.

The organization has been accepting non-perishable food donations throughout the month at the MassMutual Center.

Mayflower Marathon Night falls on a Winning Wednesday, one of the 5 mid-week games presented by the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Should the Thunderbirds win on one of these Wednesdays, any fan with a ticket to the game will receive a complimentary ticket to the following Wednesday game on the season schedule.

The T-Birds won each of their first four Wednesday night contests during last year’s season.

