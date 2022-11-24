Two taken to hospital after serious crash on Center St. in Chicopee

Crash on Center St. in Chicopee
Crash on Center St. in Chicopee(Chicopee Police Department)
By Jenna Reyes
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a serious crash in Chicopee early Thursday morning.

According to Chicopee police, the crash took place on Center Street around 2:15 a.m.

Two people were taken to Baystate Medical Center though information on their conditions was not immediately available.

In a photo shared by police, you could see a black sedan on its roof, completely mangled.

Center Street is closed as crews work to clear the scene. Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Thanksgiving 2022 Will Be Sunny And Seasonable, Some Black Friday Rain?
Thanksgiving 2022 Will Be Sunny And Seasonable, Some Black Friday Rain?
A line of cars had already been building outside the park entrance on Sumner Avenue, but those...
Bright Nights kicks off the holiday season with annual tree lighting
The organization has been accepting non-perishable food donations throughout the month at the...
Thunderbirds hold first-ever Mayflower Marathon Night
The boys defeated #3-ranked Billerica 9 to 8 back in June to become the state’s Division II...
Longmeadow boys’ lacrosse team receives State Championship rings