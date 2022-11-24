Two taken to hospital after serious crash on Center St. in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a serious crash in Chicopee early Thursday morning.

According to Chicopee police, the crash took place on Center Street around 2:15 a.m.

Two people were taken to Baystate Medical Center though information on their conditions was not immediately available.

In a photo shared by police, you could see a black sedan on its roof, completely mangled.

Center Street is closed as crews work to clear the scene. Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.

