West Springfield High School holds Athletic Hall of Fame Gala
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - West Springfield High School Athletics held their annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Storrowton Carriage House Wednesday night.
The inductees were part of the 4th-ever class and included six former athletes, two coaches, and two teams.
Athletes:
- Rudi Spano
- Mike Delaney
- David Kulik
- Heather Klorer
- David Gearing
- Kathleen Henry
Coaches:
- Paul Taylor
- William Quigley
Teams:
- 1975 Soccer
- 2016 Boys Baseball
Special Contributors:
- Ron Navone
- Judy Sawyer
Congratulations to all new inductees!
