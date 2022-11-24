West Springfield High School holds Athletic Hall of Fame Gala

The inductees were part of the 4th-ever class and included six former athletes, two coaches, and two teams.
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - West Springfield High School Athletics held their annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Storrowton Carriage House Wednesday night.

The inductees were part of the 4th-ever class and included six former athletes, two coaches, and two teams.

Athletes:

  • Rudi Spano
  • Mike Delaney
  • David Kulik
  • Heather Klorer
  • David Gearing
  • Kathleen Henry

Coaches:

  • Paul Taylor
  • William Quigley

Teams:

  • 1975 Soccer
  • 2016 Boys Baseball

Special Contributors:

  • Ron Navone
  • Judy Sawyer

Congratulations to all new inductees!

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

A line of cars had already been building outside the park entrance on Sumner Avenue, but those...
Bright Nights kicks off the holiday season with annual tree lighting
The organization has been accepting non-perishable food donations throughout the month at the...
Thunderbirds hold first-ever Mayflower Marathon Night
The boys defeated #3-ranked Billerica 9 to 8 back in June to become the state’s Division II...
Longmeadow boys’ lacrosse team receives State Championship rings
The inductees were part of the 4th-ever class and included six former athletes, two coaches,...
West Springfield High School holds Athletic Hall of Fame Gala