West Springfield High School holds Athletic Hall of Fame Gala

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - West Springfield High School Athletics held their annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Storrowton Carriage House Wednesday night.

The inductees were part of the 4th-ever class and included six former athletes, two coaches, and two teams.

Athletes:

Rudi Spano

Mike Delaney

David Kulik

Heather Klorer

David Gearing

Kathleen Henry

Coaches:

Paul Taylor

William Quigley

Teams:

1975 Soccer

2016 Boys Baseball

Special Contributors:

Ron Navone

Judy Sawyer

Congratulations to all new inductees!

