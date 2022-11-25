4 injured in crash along I-91 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called a crash along Interstate 91 Thursday night.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that firefighters had to extricate four people from the vehicle, which crashed along the northbound side of the highway in Springfield.

Those people were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

