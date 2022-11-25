Annual Festival of Trees kicks off in Springfield

By Addie Patterson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Festival of Trees kicked off Friday at the MassMutual Center. The annual holiday event featured more than 100 trees and Christmas décor.

Guests have the chance to purchase raffle tickets and enter to win their own tree!

“The trees are all donated by families and businesses, civic organizations and schools anyone who wants to donate a tree can donate a tree and then the public comes and tries to win them… The trees all have decorations and a lot of them have gifts on them. they’re valued anywhere from a couple hundred dollars to two thousand dollars!” said Stacy Magiera chairwoman of the festival.

Magiera said with every $10 ticket purchased, you get 25 chances to win. All proceeds from the festival benefit the Boys&Girls Club.

