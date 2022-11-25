Crews battle fire at General Cleaners on South Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to an early morning fire at a Holyoke business on Friday.

Holyoke Fire Capt. David Rex told Western Mass News that the fire on South Street was first reported just before 3 a.m.

“It was reported that there was smoke in the area. Crews rolled up, they found smoke coming from the back corner of General Cleaners. They were able to start extinguishing from the exterior. They forced entry through the gated windows and doors and made their way in and put the fire out,” Rex explained.

Mutual aid was called in from South Hadley, Chicopee, and Westover Air Reserve Base.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

